StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Barratt Developments scrapped a planned special dividend as first-half profit slumped 46% following 'unprecedented disruption' to sales and building activity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit dropped to £491.8m from £909.8m on-year, as revenue fell 28% to £3.4bn. Barratt Developments flagged £74.3m of Covid-19-related costs owing to significantly reduced completion volumes and increased expenses. Home completions slumped 29% to 12,604. The company said it would no longer propose the fiscal 2021 special dividend of £175m, which would have been payable in November 2021, citing pandemic-led uncertainty. Looking ahead, it took a more upbeat tone amid easing lockdowns.
'Although uncertainties remain, all of our sites are operational, we are seeing very strong consumer demand and our robust financial position means we enter the new financial year with cautious optimism,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: