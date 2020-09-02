StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider Redcentric said it had initiated 'limited' discussions with potential acquirers of the company.
Redcentric confirmed that it was in talks with Macquarie Principal Finance, UK Branch and Six Degrees Holdings.
The company, which acknowledged there had been media speculation of talks, also said that it had launched a formal sale process as part of a strategic review.
It added that it was also evaluating potential options in relation to organic growth and potential acquisitions that it might make.
'The board currently expects the formal sale process to conclude during the fourth quarter of 2020,' Redcentric said.
'It should be noted that, as at the date of this announcement, the company has not received any form of approach or indicative proposal to acquire the company, either pursuant to the company-initiated discussions or otherwise.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
