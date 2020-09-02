StockMarketWire.com - Photonic components & systems manufacturer Gooch & Housego said it had seen a recovery in manufacturing activity as all of its sites across the UK, USA and China had reopened.
Trading levels in June and July reflected the recovery in the company's manufacturing capacity and some of its larger customers' manufacturing sites reopening, the company said.
Orders for fibre optics, hi- reliability fibre couplers for undersea cables and our A&D and life science capabilities remained robust, and there continued to be improved demand for medical diagnostics, in particular for ventilator systems, Gooch & Housego said.
Total headroom increased to £28.1m.
'Overall, trading remains in line with management's expectations for the full year ending 30 September 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
