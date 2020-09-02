StockMarketWire.com - Specialist wealth manager and employee benefits group Mattioli Woods posted a 37% rise in annual profit after costing cutting helped boost margins and revenue inched higher.
Pre-tax profit for the year through May increased to £13.4m, up from £9.8m on-year, as revenue rose 1.6% to £58.4m.
Earnings margins improved after the company cut costs in response to the pandemic, including by re-basing executive salaries and not paying bonuses.
Mattiolio Woods trimmed its final dividend to 12.7p per share, down from 13.67p, giving a total dividend for the year of 20.0p, which was flat on-year.
'Current trading is in line with our expectations and we can see light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel,' chief executive Ian Mattioli said.
'We expect that uncertainty around Brexit and the impact of Covid-19 will continue to influence investor and consumer sentiment in the short-term, but we believe the opportunity for Mattioli Woods is significant, as people seek to take charge of their money and manage it through the generations.'
'At the same time, savings and investments are becoming more complicated. Clients need long-term advice and strategies more than ever before.'
'We are confident that our focus on addressing the changing needs of our clients positions us well to deliver future growth and continued sustainable shareholder returns.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
