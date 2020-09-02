StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had signed an autoantibody profiling collaboration with 'a leading global biopharmaceutical company' that it did not name.
Oncimmune said the company had extensive experience in developing novel immune checkpoint inhibitors.
The programme, scheduled to complete in the second quarter of 2021, would evaluate the autoantibody profiles from patient samples collected in a clinical trial.
The profiling was expected to enable the biopharmaceutical partner to better identify groups of patients likely to both tolerate a particular treatment and respond positively to that treatment.
Oncimmune would utilise its proprietary biomarker discovery engine, SeroTag, to identify tumour associated antibody markers predictive of response and immune-related adverse events.
'This is the fourth partnership agreement signed with a top ten biopharmaceutical company in less than four months and further demonstrates the potential of Oncimmune's unique technology and immune expertise to assist in the development of new and safer oncology treatments,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
