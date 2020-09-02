StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Avacta said it had entered into an agreement with Abingdon Health in a bid to ramp up manufacturing capacity of its saliva-based coronavirus test.
Technology transfer to Abingdon Health woudl begin immediately with 'the aim of manufacturing an equivalent rapid antigen test product which therefore does not require additional clinical validation/regulatory approvals,' the company said.
'The agreement with Abingdon Health will provide additional manufacturing capacity that could increase to several millions of tests per month.'
At 8:43am: [LON:AVCT] Avacta Group PLC share price was -2p at 156p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
