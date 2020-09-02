StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Zephyr Energy said a drilling initiative in Utah had selected its acreage in the US state for a test well.
Zephyr Energy had been working with a project team led by the University of Utah's Energy & Geoscience Institute (EGI) in collaboration with the Utah Geological Survey and other Utah-based partners.
The project was assessing and performing optimisation analyses for more efficient and less environmentally-impactful oil production strategies in the northern Paradox Basin.
It was sponsored by the US Department of Energy and its National Energy Technology Laboratory.
The vertical stratigraphic test well would gather data to improve the understanding of the Paradox Basin play.
'The Zephyr location was selected for a number of reasons, including the quality of Zephyr's underlying 3D seismic data, as well as a favourable surface location, which will be sited on a pre-existing pad,' the company said.
'It is proposed that the test well will be spudded before the end of this year and be funded by the existing DOE grant to EGI.'
At 9:18am: [LON:ZPHR] share price was +0.2p at 0.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: