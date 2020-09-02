StockMarketWire.com - Consumer healthcare company Integrated Diagnostics approved an interim dividend, citing 'confidence' in its outlook. The company also reported a fall in first-half profit as revenue was hurt by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Net profit fell EGP 175m in the first half of 2020, down 19% year-on-year as revenue fell 10% to EGP 950m owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the company said.
Gross profit margin for the period was unchanged at 47%, supported by lower raw material costs as well as lower wages and salaries, it added.
The company approved an interim dividend of $0.187 per share.
At 9:29am: [LON:IDHC] Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc share price was +0.35p at 3.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
