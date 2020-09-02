StockMarketWire.com - Automotive company Cambria Automobiles reported a fall in sales in the 11 months through July, owing to the pandemic impact, and said its order book for September was building at a slower pace despite signs of a pick-up in activity.
For the 11 months to 31 July 2020, sales of new retail units to private guests fell 26.6% while total new vehicle unit sales, including fleet and commercial, were down 27.6%.
Whilst the trading performance trends in June, July and into August were 'encouraging', the order bank for September was building at a slower rate than the previous year and the company said it had concerns around the broader economy and customer confidence heading into calendar Q4 2020.
The company said it continued to take a 'prudent approach to ensure that the Group is prepared for potentially challenging economic conditions from Q4 2020 onwards.'
