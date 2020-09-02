StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium mining and processing company Ferro-Alloy Resources said it had developed technology for the production of electrolyte for vanadium flow batteries.
Ferro-Alloy had developed the technology and applied for a patent for the production of vanadium electrolyte - used in the operation of vanadium flow batteries - directly from ammonium metavanadate.
'Developing this electrolyte technology demonstrates the capability of our technical team and will allow us to take part in the growing clean energy revolution,' the company said.
At 9:42am: [LON:FAR] share price was +2.5p at 11.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: