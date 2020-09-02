StockMarketWire.com - Mineral sands producer Sunrise Resources said no appeals had been lodged against a regulatory decision to authorise mining operations at its CS pozzolan-perlite Project in Nevada.
An appeal period for the decision, made by the Bureau of Land Management, had now closed.
Sunrise Resources now had a green for the mine development from both the Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation.
'I think this reflects the thorough work that went into the environmental assessment and the positive green credentials of the CS project,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
At 9:52am: [LON:SRES] Sunrise Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
