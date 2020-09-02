StockMarketWire.com - Online mental health services Kooth was admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, under the ticker 'KOO'.
The company raised £16m through a placing of 8m shares at a placing price of 200p a share.
Kooth's market capitalisation at the placing price on admission would be £66.1m, the company said.
At 10:00am: [LON:KOO] share price was +235p at 235p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
