StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Cadence Minerals said it had agreed to settlement terms that would pave the way for it to acquire a 20% stake in the Amapa iron ore project in Brazil.
Cadence, DEV Mineraco and Indo Sino had agreed in principle to the settlement terms proposed by secured bank creditors for the project.
An administrator appointed to a judicial recovery process had sked the parties to prepare and submit a final contract.
'Once a final contract has been finalised and executed, this will represent satisfaction of the remaining major precondition for Cadence to make its initial 20% investment in the Amapa project,' the company said.
In addition, DEV and investors had requested that a joint petition be submitted to a court to remove the bank creditors appeal and a subsequent interim order.
As a result, operations at Amapa, including the shipping of iron ore stockpiles, would be temporarily suspended while the petition was agreed, filed and approved.
'I am delighted to confirm that our board has agreed in principle to a settlement proposed by the secured bank creditors of Amapa,' Cadence chief executive Kiran Morzaria said.
'We look forward to preparing and finalising the settlement contract for submission to the JRP administrator.'
'While the resulting delay in operations at Amapa is frustrating, it is a necessary part of the legal process that once finalised, will see Cadence complete the first phase of our investment.'
'This will mark an historic milestone for our company, the Amapa project and region.'
At 1:16pm: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was +1p at 13.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: