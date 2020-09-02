StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas said there was no reported significant damage from Hurricane Laura at the Falcon-1 well at the Champion project in Texas, or the Stanley project there.
Minor site work at Falcon-1, including setting surface casing, would be completed in the next few days.
A drilling rig contract has been signed and the rig was ready to move to location.
Drilling of the well was still scheduled to be completed this month.
The Stanley-1 workover, meanwhile, had commenced, and the drilling of Stanley-4 was anticipated to commence soon.
The Stanley 2 and Stanley 3 wells continued to produce oil.
At 1:41pm: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 0.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
