StockMarketWire.com - Irish healthcare services business Uniphar booked a 36% rise in first-half profit after it boosted sales and margins.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to €15.8m, up from €11.6m on-year, as revenue rose 8.8% to €871.3m.
Pre-tax profit excluding exceptional items rose 19% to €16.4m amid an increase in gross margin to 11.8%, from 10.4%.
"The Uniphar team have demonstrated great resilience and a steadfast commitment in this unprecedented period to ensure continuity in the supply of medicine, medical devices and related services which are needed now more than ever,' chief executive Ger Rabbette said.
'Our investment in digital solutions combined with diversity in our product and services lines has helped mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on our business and position us well into the future.'
'We remain on track to achieve our strategic objective of doubling EBITDA within five years of IPO with continued strong growth in earnings per share on a like-for-like basis.'
