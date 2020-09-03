CA

04/09/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey

09/09/2020 13:15 Housing Starts

09/09/2020 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision



CH

09/09/2020 06:45 Unemployment



CN

09/09/2020 04:00 PPI

09/09/2020 04:00 CPI



DE

04/09/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders

04/09/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover

07/09/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index

08/09/2020 07:00 Labour cost index

08/09/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade



ES

08/09/2020 08:00 Housing Price Index



EU

04/09/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m

04/09/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m

07/09/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m

07/09/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence

08/09/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q

08/09/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance

08/09/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m

08/09/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m

08/09/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q

08/09/2020 10:00 GDP and Main Aggregates Estimate

08/09/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q

08/09/2020 10:00 Employment



FR

04/09/2020 07:45 Balance of payments

08/09/2020 06:30 Job creation

08/09/2020 07:45 Foreign trade

08/09/2020 11:00 OECD Composite Leading Indicators

09/09/2020 11:00 OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates



IE

04/09/2020 11:00 Balance of Payments

04/09/2020 11:00 GDP

07/09/2020 11:00 Industrial Production and Turnover



IT

08/09/2020 09:00 Retail Sales



JP

04/09/2020 03:00 Imported Vehicle Sales

07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP q/q

07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP Price Index y/y

07/09/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month

07/09/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions (Preliminary Release)

08/09/2020 00:30 Household Spending

08/09/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y

08/09/2020 00:50 2nd Preliminary Quarterly GDP Estimates

08/09/2020 00:50 Bank Lending

08/09/2020 00:50 International Transactions in Securities

08/09/2020 00:50 Balance of Payments

08/09/2020 00:50 Quarterly External Debt & International Investment Position

08/09/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction

08/09/2020 05:30 Corporate Insolvencies

08/09/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Survey

08/09/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y

09/09/2020 00:50 Money Stock, Broadly-defined Liquidity

09/09/2020 07:00 Preliminary Machine Tool Orders



UK

04/09/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak publish their latest Footfall Monitor

04/09/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y

04/09/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index

04/09/2020 09:30 Consumer Inflation Expectations

07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m

07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index

08/09/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance



US

04/09/2020 13:30 Jobs report for August

04/09/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change

04/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate

04/09/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m

08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index

08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism

08/09/2020 13:30 Quarterly Financial Report - Manufacturing, Mining, Wholesale Trade, and Selected Service Industries

08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index

08/09/2020 15:00 Quarterly Financial Report - Retail Trade

08/09/2020 15:00 Employment Trends Index

08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit

08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m

09/09/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

09/09/2020 15:00 Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey

09/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com