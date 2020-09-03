CA
04/09/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
09/09/2020 13:15 Housing Starts
09/09/2020 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision
CH
09/09/2020 06:45 Unemployment
CN
09/09/2020 04:00 PPI
09/09/2020 04:00 CPI
DE
04/09/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
04/09/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
07/09/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index
08/09/2020 07:00 Labour cost index
08/09/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade
ES
08/09/2020 08:00 Housing Price Index
EU
04/09/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
04/09/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
07/09/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/09/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
08/09/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q
08/09/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
08/09/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
08/09/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
08/09/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q
08/09/2020 10:00 GDP and Main Aggregates Estimate
08/09/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q
08/09/2020 10:00 Employment
FR
04/09/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
08/09/2020 06:30 Job creation
08/09/2020 07:45 Foreign trade
08/09/2020 11:00 OECD Composite Leading Indicators
09/09/2020 11:00 OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates
IE
04/09/2020 11:00 Balance of Payments
04/09/2020 11:00 GDP
07/09/2020 11:00 Industrial Production and Turnover
IT
08/09/2020 09:00 Retail Sales
JP
04/09/2020 03:00 Imported Vehicle Sales
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP q/q
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP Price Index y/y
07/09/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
07/09/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions (Preliminary Release)
08/09/2020 00:30 Household Spending
08/09/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
08/09/2020 00:50 2nd Preliminary Quarterly GDP Estimates
08/09/2020 00:50 Bank Lending
08/09/2020 00:50 International Transactions in Securities
08/09/2020 00:50 Balance of Payments
08/09/2020 00:50 Quarterly External Debt & International Investment Position
08/09/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
08/09/2020 05:30 Corporate Insolvencies
08/09/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Survey
08/09/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
09/09/2020 00:50 Money Stock, Broadly-defined Liquidity
09/09/2020 07:00 Preliminary Machine Tool Orders
UK
04/09/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak publish their latest Footfall Monitor
04/09/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
04/09/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index
04/09/2020 09:30 Consumer Inflation Expectations
07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
08/09/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
US
04/09/2020 13:30 Jobs report for August
04/09/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
04/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
04/09/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism
08/09/2020 13:30 Quarterly Financial Report - Manufacturing, Mining, Wholesale Trade, and Selected Service Industries
08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index
08/09/2020 15:00 Quarterly Financial Report - Retail Trade
08/09/2020 15:00 Employment Trends Index
08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit
08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
09/09/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
09/09/2020 15:00 Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey
09/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
