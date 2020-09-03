CA
04/09/2020 13:30 Labour Force Survey
DE
04/09/2020 07:00 Manufacturing orders
04/09/2020 07:00 Manufacturing turnover
EU
04/09/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
04/09/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
FR
04/09/2020 07:45 Balance of payments
IE
04/09/2020 11:00 Balance of Payments
04/09/2020 11:00 GDP
JP
04/09/2020 03:00 Imported Vehicle Sales
UK
04/09/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
04/09/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak publish their latest Footfall Monitor
04/09/2020 09:30 Consumer Inflation Expectations
04/09/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index
US
04/09/2020 13:30 Jobs report for August
04/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
04/09/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
04/09/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
