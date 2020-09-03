StockMarketWire.com - IT group Kainos said trading since April to date continued to be 'resilient' across its businesses and anticipated that annual results would be in line with market expectations.
Its workday practice division had secured significant new consulting contracts nationally and internationally, the company said.
'Notwithstanding this strong performance, a robust pipeline and significant backlog, we remain mindful of the current economic disruption caused by Covid-19,' it added.
Results for its six months ending 30 September 2020 would be made on 16 November 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: