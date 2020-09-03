StockMarketWire.com - Professional services provider Law Debenture said it had appointed Trish Houston as chief operating officer starting 2 September.
Houston, a chartered accountant, was most recently, a member of the senior management team at JDX Consulting, where she had executive responsibility for HR, IT and Facilities and oversaw the merger of three businesses.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
