StockMarketWire.com - Luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland has announced chairman Dennis Millard will not seek re-election to the board at the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) and has started the search for a permanent successor.
The company said that Millard will continue to chair the company until the close of the AGM on 14 October 2020 and that he will be available until December 2020 to facilitate the transition to a new chair.
It has been proposed that senior independent director Tea Colaianni will take over as interim chair from the close of the AGM.
Millard said: 'In the two years I have chaired the company it has seamlessly and efficiently transitioned from private to public ownership, has put in place effective governance structures and has built a strong and supportive shareholder base following the highly successful IPO in June last year.
'The group has continued to grow robustly and navigated the COVID-19 lockdown with great skill, emerging stronger than ever.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
