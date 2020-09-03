StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company Tritax Big Box REIT said it had completed the sale of its Chesterfield asset for £57.3m.

The asset, acquired in March 2014 when it had 6.2 years of lease remaining to Tesco, was sold to Warehouse REIT.

The price was a premium to the 30 June 2020 book value and reflected a return of 18.5% per annum, the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com