StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company Tritax Big Box REIT said it had completed the sale of its Chesterfield asset for £57.3m.
The asset, acquired in March 2014 when it had 6.2 years of lease remaining to Tesco, was sold to Warehouse REIT.
The price was a premium to the 30 June 2020 book value and reflected a return of 18.5% per annum, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
