StockMarketWire.com - Esports services provider Gfinity and Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management announced distribution agreements with three broadcasters for its new virtual racing competition, the V10 R-League.
The V10 R-League, the first championship in the Global Racing Series partnership between Gfinity and ADMM, would be available on BT Sport, ESPN and STARZPLAY Arabia.
The distribution plan would see V10 R-League broadcast coverage reach up to 75 countries worldwide, with the potential to reach 150m households, the company said.
BT Sport and STARZPLAY Arabia had signed a multi-year commercial agreement for exclusive rights in the UK and Ireland, and the MENA region, respectively.
The premiere of season 1 would be aired on BT Sport 2 on Monday 7 September at 7pm GMT, with the remaining six rounds aired every Monday at 7pm.
Under ESPN's commercial agreement, season 1 and 2 of the V10 R-League would be broadcast in the US and made available in Canada, Latin America, the Netherlands, the Caribbean and Oceania.
'The financial details of the contracts have not been disclosed but the multi-year agreements will play a key role in supporting Gfinity's target of moving into profitability in Q1 of the 2021 calendar year,' the company said.
At 8:07am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was +0.35p at 4.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
