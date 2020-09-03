StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform CMC Markets said it expected net operating income in the upper end of market consensus as strong trading had continued.
Fiscal 2021 net operating income would exceed the upper end of current market consensus of £287.6m.
Net operating income run rate for the period from 1 July 2020 to 31 August 2020, was slightly below Q1 2021, and client income had continued to be in excess of the same period in the prior year, the company said.
Client income retention had remained well in excess of the guidance of above 80%.
'The higher revenue performance since the start of the financial year has been driven by existing clients trading more as well as the platform continuing to attract new clients,' the company said. 'This has led to an increase in variable operating costs, predominantly driven by higher client onboarding costs and the more efficient acquisition of new clients.'
At 8:22am: [LON:CMCX] CMC Markets Plc share price was +22.25p at 334.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
