StockMarketWire.com - Subsea cable protection group Tekmar announced it has secured a number of contracts with an aggregate value of over £6m which are due to be delivered in full-year 2021.
In August, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International won multiple contracts to supply subsea asset protection and stabilisation technologies to energy companies and tier one contractors for a major offshore oil and gas project in Saudi Arabia.
The group said Subsea Innovation has been awarded a contract to develop and deliver novel operation and maintenance solutions for an offshore wind farm in the UK, making it the 13th project for Subsea Innovation in the offshore wind market.
Pipeshield International has secured several contracts to supply asset and scour protection solutions to the marine civils sector.
The group reported that Tekmar Energy was awarded its first major contact in Japan in late July, to supply its patented TekLink product for the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms.
In China, the group has been awarded a contract to supply cable protection systems for a major offshore windfarm project in the Jiangsu province on the East coast of China.
Group executive chairman Alasdair MacDonald said: 'Our success in securing project wins through the collaboration of our group businesses shows how much the business is benefitting from its diversification into complementary technologies and being able to offer our international customers a unique customer-value proposition.'
At 8:28am: [LON:TGP] Tekmar Group Plc Ord 1p share price was +5p at 105p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
