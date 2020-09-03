StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Diurnal said it had signed two further European market and distribution agreements for its hydrocortisone products Alkindi and Chronocort.
The new agreements would cover the distribution and marketing of Chronocort in the Benelux Union by Consilient Health.
Under the terms of the agreement, Consilient Health would receive the exclusive right to market and sell Alkindi and Chronocort in the Benelux Union in conjunction with its strategic partner, Goodlife Pharma.
Alkindi would be marketed and distributed in Switzerland by an undisclosed commercial-stage pharmaceutical company.
Under the terms of the agreement, Diurnal's partner would receive the exclusive rights to market and sell Alkindi in Switzerland and will submit Alkindi for marketing authorisation in Switzerland during 2020.
The submission would be based on the European regulatory dossier and published clinical trial data, with the first potential for approval in Switzerland in 2021.
At 8:30am: [LON:DNL] Diurnal Group Plc share price was +2.5p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
