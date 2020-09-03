StockMarketWire.com - Self invested pension plan provider Curtis Banks maintained its interim dividend despite a fall in profit on client portfolio impairment from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit uncertainty.
For the 6 months to 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell 27% to £4.0m on-year as revenue was flat at £24.5m.
Impairment charges totalled £344K, reflecting increased uncertainty over the longevity of the current low interest rate environment.
Assets under administration increased by 4.0% to £28.6bn.
The interim dividend was unchanged at 2.5p per share on-year.
Looking ahead, the company said the current economic environment, influenced primarily by COVID-19, will continue to provide challenges within its industry.
At 8:39am: [LON:CBP] Curtis Banks Group Plc share price was +1p at 220p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: