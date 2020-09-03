StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI technology group Sensyne Health announced the launch of its 'SENSE' system in the UK in partnership with Microsoft's health cloud technology and said it has signed an agreement with Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for the first 'SENSE' generated algorithm to be used for COVID-19.
SENSE is a clinical algorithm engine which generates AI algorithms called SYNEs for real-time decision support across multiple medical conditions.
Its first agreement with Chelsea & Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will see Sensyne provide an algorithm produced by the SENSE system, called SYNE-COV, which aims to provide more personalised care for patients with COVID-19.
Sensyne said it will do this by integrating data into an existing real-time dashboard allowing clinicians to augment their clinical decisions with near real-time risk prediction for three outcomes: risk of ICU admission, the need for mechanical ventilation and in-hospital mortality.
SYNE-COV was co-developed by Sensyne along with critical care clinicians at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital.
The company said that other SYNE algorithms for different conditions are being developed and will announce further details of the commercial roll-out of the SENSE system in the UK in due course.
Sensyne intends to launch its SENSE system and associated SYNE algorithms in the US towards the end of the current financial year.
Chief executive Lord Paul Drayson said: 'The SENSE system is a major step forward in unifying different elements of our clinical AI technology together with Microsoft's health cloud technology to deliver multiple clinical algorithms at scale.'
At 8:41am: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was +3.5p at 78.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: