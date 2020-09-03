StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions group 7digital detailed plans to raise a minimum of £5.0m through a discounted equity placing and subscription offering.
The company planned to issue shares at a price of 2.25p a share, representing a discount of 23.7% to the closing price of 2.95p a share on 2 September 2020.
The net proceeds of the placing and subscription would be used to support commercial growth opportunities within home fitness, artist monetisation, and social media, the company said.
At 8:56am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was -0.4p at 2.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
