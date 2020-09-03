StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health has announced the launch of IONA Nx NIPT workflow, a new non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT).
The group said the IONA Nx seeks to offer clinical labs a 'high performing, flexible, scalable and innovative' NIPT service in-house and is developed to run on the Illumina Nextseq 550 Dx platform.
As previously announced on 15 June 2020, the IONA Nx received a CE mark across the European Union, including the UK, as well as other countries that accept the CE-IVD mark.
Yourgene will initially transition existing customers in the UK and France, where the company has an existing direct presence to the IONA Nx and said it expects to see uptake of the product in other European territories.
The company said it will target additional markets within the Illumina IP territory following regulatory approvals.
Chief executive Lyn Rees said: 'We have already expanded our European sales team with key appointments in UK, France, Germany to support the commercial roll-out of the IONA Nx and we will look to give updates on key milestones such as regulatory approval and new customer wins.
'Our IONA test has a strong reputation for reliability and accuracy and was the first CE marked NIPT product for the European market.'
At 9:23am: [LON:YGEN] share price was +0.38p at 17.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: