StockMarketWire.com - Travel group Dart said it would continue to add further capacity for the remainder of the summer, but pledged to stick with 'enticing' prices for its leisure travel products as winter bookings had yet to match its revised capacity.
The company also announced that Stephen Heapy was appointed chief executive officer of Jet2.
'Winter 20/21 forward bookings have yet to match our revised on-sale seat capacity ... pricing for both our leisure travel products - end-to-end package holidays with Jet2holidays and flight-only seats with Jet2.com - will need to remain consistently enticing,' the company said.
Summer 2021 seat capacity levels were expected to be close to Summer 2019 bookings, which were encouraging to date, with average load factors ahead of the same point last year, it added.
The company also said it would have to delay plans to change its name to Jet2 owing to the impact from the pandemic.
At 9:25am: [LON:DTG] Dart Group PLC share price was +16.25p at 693.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
