StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics said that it has CE-Marked Mologic's lateral flow antibody test for COVID-19 for sale under Omega's VISITECT brand.
Omega will be the legal manufacturer of the test and will be able to manufacture up to 100,000 tests per week initially out of its Alva facility in Scotland, and will also commercialise the test as a VISITECT branded product.
The company said the Mologic lateral flow antibody test is a point-of-care test that tests for three antibodies, IgA, IgG and IgM, picking up positive patients at an earlier stage than most other tests and will be used in primary care settings, having been subject to successful independent validation by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and St George's, University of London.
Chief executive Colin King said: 'We are pleased to have reached this significant milestone of CE-Marking Mologic's lateral flow antibody test as we continue to support efforts to combat the effects of COVID-19. This approval will allow us to commence in-country registrations and product evaluations.
'We also look forward to WHO emergency use approval in due course, which will open up opportunities for the test to access global tenders where this approval is required.'
At 9:43am: [LON:ODX] Omega Diagnostics Group PLC share price was -0.25p at 58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
