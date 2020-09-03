StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said that Iain Macpherson has stepped down as non-executive director of the company with immediate effect.
Chief executive Paul Johnson said: 'I would like to thank Iain for his contribution to the company, particularly during the restructuring and refinancing undertaken in February 2019 and subsequently, as we have worked together to build Power Metal into a diverse, well financed and energetic junior resource exploration company.'
At 10:04am: [LON:POW] share price was +0.15p at 1.45p
