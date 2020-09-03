StockMarketWire.com - UK shares pressed ahead on Thursday as investors bet on new stimulus measures to drive a faster post-pandemic economic rebound, while a sustained recovery in China's services sector also lifted sentiment.
The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 0.4% to 5,966, climbing for the second straight session, with industrials and consumer cyclicals in demand. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index also advanced, adding 0.5% to 17789.
Leading the blue-chips higher was turnaround specialist Melrose Industries after it said it saw partial recovery in some of its markets.
Half-year results were predictably battered, with adjusted operating profit plunging 90% to £56 million in the first half, hurt by a coronavirus-driven downturn in the aerospace and automotive sectors.
But the shares rallied more than 13.3% to top the FTSE leader board at 113.9p.
Online trading platform CMC Markets said it expects 2021 earnings to surpass the higher end of market consensus, while pointing to a rise in costs as it brought on more clients for its services. Its shares advanced 4% to 324.48p.
E-commerce firm The Hut Group confirmed its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange, in potentially the biggest listing of a British company since 2013 and the first major London listing since the COVID-19 crisis.
British renewable power generator and network operator SSE has been fined £2.1 million for failing to publish information on future generation capacity, Britain's energy regulator said. But investors brushed the news aside, with the stock flat at £12.55.
French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GlaxoSmithKline have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tritax Big Box REIT nudged up 1.5% to 157.08p after announcing it had completed the sale of its Chesterfield asset for £57.3m. The price was a premium to the 30 June 2020 book value and reflected a return of 18.5% per annum.
Pensions firm Curtis Banks was unmoved as the self-invested pension plan provider maintained its interim dividend despite a fall in profit on client portfolio impairment from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit uncertainty.
Digital services company Kainos fell 2.8% to £10.50 despite reporting that trading since April continued to be 'resilient' across its businesses. It believes annual results will be in line with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.