CA

09/09/2020 13:15 Housing Starts

09/09/2020 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision



CH

09/09/2020 06:45 Unemployment



CN

09/09/2020 04:00 PPI

09/09/2020 04:00 CPI



DE

07/09/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index

08/09/2020 07:00 Labour cost index

08/09/2020 07:00 Foreign Trade



ES

08/09/2020 08:00 Housing Price Index



EU

07/09/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m

07/09/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence

08/09/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q

08/09/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance

08/09/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m

08/09/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m

08/09/2020 10:00 GDP and Main Aggregates Estimate

08/09/2020 10:00 Employment

08/09/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q

08/09/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q

10/09/2020 09:00 Long term interest rates statistics

10/09/2020 12:45 European Central Bank interest rate decision

10/09/2020 13:30 Press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde



FR

08/09/2020 06:30 Job creation

08/09/2020 07:45 Foreign trade

08/09/2020 11:00 OECD Composite Leading Indicators

09/09/2020 11:00 OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates

10/09/2020 07:45 Industrial production index



IE

07/09/2020 11:00 Industrial Production and Turnover

10/09/2020 11:00 CPI



IT

08/09/2020 09:00 Retail Sales

10/09/2020 09:00 Industrial Production



JP

07/09/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month

07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP q/q

07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP Price Index y/y

07/09/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions (Preliminary Release)

08/09/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y

08/09/2020 00:30 Household Spending

08/09/2020 00:50 2nd Preliminary Quarterly GDP Estimates

08/09/2020 00:50 Balance of Payments

08/09/2020 00:50 Bank Lending

08/09/2020 00:50 Quarterly External Debt & International Investment Position

08/09/2020 00:50 International Transactions in Securities

08/09/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction

08/09/2020 05:30 Corporate Insolvencies

08/09/2020 06:00 Economy Watchers Survey

08/09/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y

09/09/2020 00:50 Money Stock, Broadly-defined Liquidity

09/09/2020 07:00 Preliminary Machine Tool Orders

10/09/2020 00:50 Orders Received for Machinery



UK

07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index

07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m

08/09/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance



US

08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index

08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Index of Small Business Optimism

08/09/2020 13:30 Quarterly Financial Report - Manufacturing, Mining, Wholesale Trade, and Selected Service Industries

08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index

08/09/2020 15:00 Employment Trends Index

08/09/2020 15:00 Quarterly Financial Report - Retail Trade

08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit

08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m

09/09/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

09/09/2020 15:00 Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey

09/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

10/09/2020 13:30 PPI

10/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

10/09/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index

10/09/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade

10/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

10/09/2020 16:00 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com