StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company WPP said it had acquired French customer experience consultancy Velvet Consulting, for an undisclosed sum.
Velvet Consulting had offices in Paris and Toulouse, employed 200 people and had clients including L'Oreal, Sephora and Schneider Electric. 'The acquisition supports WPP's wider strategic transformation, a key part of which is investment in technology services,' the company said.
'In particular, Velvet Consulting's expertise in omni-channel consumer engagement further strengthens WPP's end-to-end marketing and technology consulting services in France.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
