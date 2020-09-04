StockMarketWire.com - Flooring retailer Topps Tiles said it had appointed Stephen Hopson as its new chief financial officer.
Hopson was joining the business from Molson Coors Beverage Company, where he was director of central finance, Western Europe.
He was previously director of finance at BSS and had held a number of other senior finance roles within Travis Perkins and with Mitchells & Butlers.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
