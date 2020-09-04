StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serica Energy confirmed that British authorities had awarded the company a new licence covering four blocks in the UK North Sea.
Serica had been offered a 100% operated interest in all four blocks it applied for, namely 3/25b, 3/30, 4/26 and 9/5a, by the Oil and Gas Authroity.
The blocks are in the vicinity of the Bruce area and there were no drilling commitments associated with the offer.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: