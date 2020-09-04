StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Serica Energy confirmed that British authorities had awarded the company a new licence covering four blocks in the UK North Sea.

Serica had been offered a 100% operated interest in all four blocks it applied for, namely 3/25b, 3/30, 4/26 and 9/5a, by the Oil and Gas Authroity.

The blocks are in the vicinity of the Bruce area and there were no drilling commitments associated with the offer.




