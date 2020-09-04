StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals launched a £1.25m share placing to support its exploration activities Mexico and Australia.

New shares in the company were being offered at 0.55p each.

Alien Metals said proceeds would be spent on a range of exploration activities, with immediate programmes to commence both in Mexico and Western Australia, subject to any Covid-19 related restrictions.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com