StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals launched a £1.25m share placing to support its exploration activities Mexico and Australia.
New shares in the company were being offered at 0.55p each.
Alien Metals said proceeds would be spent on a range of exploration activities, with immediate programmes to commence both in Mexico and Western Australia, subject to any Covid-19 related restrictions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
