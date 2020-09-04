StockMarketWire.com - Paris-based diagnostics group Novacyt said it had released an additional CE-Mark approved test for Covid-19.
The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) two-gene target test provided an additional option to the previously released single-gene test.
It was addresses the need of a number of countries that required a two gene target testing, includeing France, Belgium, Croatia, Poland and the UAE.
Authorities in France had confirmed that the two-gene Covuid-19 test would qualify for reimbursement for use by French testing laboratories.
As for the single-gene test, Novacyt said it had been analysed against 60,256 individual Covid-19 viral sequences and demonstrated 100% detection.
'Novacyt continues to demonstrate its ability to rapidly develop new products to address needs within the diagnostics market to support laboratories and clinicians in the ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19,' chief executive Graham Mullis said.
'We remain committed to building on Novacyt's innovative position on a global scale as the demand for Covid-19 testing continues.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
