StockMarketWire.com - Professional and financial services group Christie pulled its dividend following the impact of the pandemic.
'In light of the current economic uncertainty we do not propose to add to the interim dividend which was paid in November 2019. It would, however, be our intention to pay a dividend for 2021 if we trade in line with our expectations,' the company said.
Christie also provided an update on annual performance.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tx profit rose £4.4m from £3.6m on-year as revenue grew 2.6% to £78.0m.
The company did not declare a final dividend, bringing the total dividend for the year to 1.25p per share, down from 3.0p per share last year.
Christie said it had been granted permission to delay the publication of its interim results, which would now be published on or before 31 October 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: