StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Scotsgold Resources said the first gold pour at its Cononish gold and silver project in Scotland was expected by November.
Scotsgold said underground development activities and plant construction had progressed well amid the introduction of Covid-19 safety protocols.
The underground development had benefited from the arrival on site of a standby scooptram The first of the two new drill rigs was currently in transit.
Critical platform earthworks, concrete works and the placement of major equipment items were completed.
Plant construction would now focus on the building structure, to be followed by the installation and connections of pumps, drives, piping and electrics and ultimately commissioning.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
