StockMarketWire.com - Capital & Regional said it would keep its dividend suspended until markets stabilised after the real estate investment trust reported wider first-half losses on lower rental income.
For the half year to 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £115.5m from £55.4m on-year as revenue slipped 19% to £36.5m.
Net rental income fell to £16.2m from £25.2m.
The company said 76% of rent in for the first half of the year had now been collected, with collection for the third quarter running at 54%.
Capital & Regional said it had decided not to declare an interim dividend and would maintain this position at least until markets stabilise, citing ongoing uncertainty.
