StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Taylor Wimpey confirmed that it was the subject of an enforcement case by the UK competition regulator in connection with the sale of leasehold homes.
The Competition & Markets Authority had launched the case against a number of large British home builders.
'The board takes this very seriously and Taylor Wimpey will continue to fully cooperate with the CMA, provide the further information to be requested by the CMA in the coming weeks and work with them to better understand their position,' the company said.
At 8:08am: [LON:TW.] Taylor Wimpey PLC share price was -1.42p at 119.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: