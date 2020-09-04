StockMarketWire.com - Fryer management services provider Filta said it had secured an exclusive licencing agreement with NTH Solutions to use its hypochlorous acid disinfectant as part of the Filta sanitation service.
The hypochlorous acid disinfectant was produced on site by NTH, a support services company owned by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust.
Under the agreement, which commenced on 1 September 2020, Filta employees would be fully trained by NHS decontamination experts and have exclusive rights to both sell the products and provide training for customers.
The exclusivity rights under the agreement would run for an initial six months, with an option to extend for a further six months depending on performance.
'Given that this relationship is at an early stage, no conclusions have been drawn as to its financial impact on the company and, at this time, there is no material change to the company's financial condition or performance as a result of this agreement,' Filta said.
At 8:35am: [LON:FLTA] Filta Group Holdings Plc share price was +15p at 105.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
