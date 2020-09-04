StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust Impact Healthcare REIT said it had exchanged contracts to acquire St Peters House for £7.4m.
The initial rent would be £555,000, reflecting a yield of 7.5%.
The group had agreed to appoint one of its existing tenants, Welford Healthcare, as the new tenant of St Peters House, which would leave Welford operating six homes for Impact with a total of 305 beds and strong rent cover above 2 times across this portfolio
The company also said it had completed the acquisition of the previously exchanged Holmes Care Portfolio.
Impact Healthcare said further deals were in the pipeline, some of which were at an 'advanced stage.'
At 8:39am: [LON:IHR] Impact Healthcare Reit Plc share price was +0.1p at 99.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
