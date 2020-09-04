StockMarketWire.com - Resource exploration and development company Empire Metals said it had commenced field work at the Eclipse gold mining licence, located in Western Australia.
The company said it planned to collect 490 samples over the north-eastern and south-western areas of the licence, testing the areas adjacent to existing geochemistry results.
The company said that it had 'high expectations for the results over the coming weeks and months.'
At 9:06am: [LON:EEE] share price was +0.15p at 2.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: