StockMarketWire.com - Mining exploration company Altona Energy said it hoped to be granted exploration licence, APL 0153, in the 'coming weeks,' when the Malawian mining department holds its next formal meeting.
The company also said it was in advanced discussions with two other rare earth element projects in different African jurisdictions, and the board was 'confident' that it will sign heads of agreement with at least one of these companies within the next 30 days.
'These projects are both Carbonatite bearing REE deposits which have had extensive exploration work including diamond drilling carried out over the past 20 years by previous owners which warrants further exploration,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
