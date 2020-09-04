StockMarketWire.com - PureTech Health said founded entity Gelesis would deliver oral and poster presentations displaying efficacy data for a weight loss treatment at the European and International Congress on Obesity.
Adults within a subgroup treated with Plenity, on average, lost 13.5% of their total body weight during the trial, with the rate of weight loss tapering as participants approached a healthy body mass index.
The overall safety and tolerability profile within the group was no different from placebo.
At 1:11pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was +2.5p at 276.5p
