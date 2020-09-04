StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Resources said exploration manager Richard Bradey was retiring, effective 29 October.
He would be replaced in the position by Nicole Galloway Warland, who the company said had a career spanning 25 years in the mining industry, working in Australia, Eastern Europe and South America.
Warland had a directorship on the Federal Council of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and chaired the annual South Australian Exploration and Mining Conference.
At 1:22pm: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was -0.05p at 0.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
